Govt strategy on Coronavirus moving in right direction: Shibli

Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday the government has tackled COVID-19 in an organized manner and its strategy against pandemic was moving in the right direction.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said soon Pakistan would come out of the difficult period under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the government was reviewing the situation emerging out of the coronavirus on daily basis and taking steps to deal it effectively. Shibli said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was very clear to protect both lives and livelihood as the continued lockdown would have badly affected daily wage workers.The model of complete lockdown had failed almost all over the world and there was no plan under consideration to adopt it, he added.