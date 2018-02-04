Govt steps made country free from load shedding: Nawaz

PESHAWAR : Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says the prudent policies of the PML (N) government put the country on the path of rapid progress and prosperity.

Addressing a public meeting in Peshawar on Sunday, he said that various developmental projects have been initiated across the country to improve the socio-economic condition of the public.

Former Prime Minster said that government has taken concrete steps to make the country free from load shedding.

Nawaz Sharif said that PML (N) will fulfill the promises made with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said PML (N) will win the upcoming general elections on the basis of their performance.

Criticizing over the performance of PTI led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nawaz Sharif said that the provincial government has failed to initiate any mega project for the welfare of public.

Speaking on the occasion leader of PML (N) Maryam Nawaz hoped that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reject the PTI in the upcoming general elections.

She said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has badly failed to provide better health and education facilities to the masses of the province.

Orignally published by NNI