Govt to start oil plants to overcome power crisis

Islamabad

The government has announced to re-open furnace-based oil power plants in light of severe power crisis in Punjab and Balochistan.

The Chashma Nuclear Power plant units 1 through 4, which were forced to close due to tripping, have restarted producing electricity after necessary technical and security protocols, said a press release by the National Transmission and Distribution Company.

According to a Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission spokesman, the power plant was shut down due to a fault in the NTDC system and not due to smog. However, a press release on Friday by the NTDC had claimed the plant had tripped due to smog. The unprecedented severe dense smog is posing a serious challenge to the national transmission system and the Power Division, and the authorities are closely monitoring the situation, the press release said. “Under the directions of Federal Government, the power sector has also closed all expensive furnace oil/ diesel run power plants of a cumulative capacity of 4250MW.” The NTDC has said that special teams and lines formations have been deputed by the authorities to meet any emergent situation due to the weather conditions . Patrolling of all high transmission lines has been increased by NTDC, the press release stated.