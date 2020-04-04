Govt stands with poor

RAZA NAQVI

ATTOCK Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday said that government was taking all necessary steps to control spread of COVID-19 and it is standing with the common man at this crucial time. Talking to media, Malik Amin asked general public to cooperate with the government and follow the health advisories properly to avoid any catastrophe. He asked the public to remain restricted to their houses,maintain social distance and follow the instructions given by the govt to ensure lock down for controlling Coronavirus. As this crisis continues, both the federal and provincial governments will almost surely announce more measures to rescue the economy, especially for the vulnerable, Amin said. He said Amid to coronavirus daily wagers are mostly surviving however.