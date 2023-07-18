Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the government has not only saved the country from default but also stabilized the economy and provided relief to the masses over the last fourteen months.

Highlighting the achievements of the government in various sectors at a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, she regretted that the previous government of PTI destroyed the economy, plundered the country and left it at the verge of default. She said the focus of the previous government was only

victimizing political opponents.

The Information Minister said that we are leaving behind a stabilized economy and the dividends of which are also coming to the fore. She said various sectors including IT, energy are attracting investment through Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said we have added thirty nine hundred megawatts of electricity during the last fourteen months. She said not a single megawatt was added by the PTI government during four years. She said we have reduced our dependence on imported furnace oil for electricity generation to zero.

The Information Minister said that the discounted oil has started arriving from Russia while we have also signed an agreement with Azerbaijan for cheap gas.

Alluding to the measures taken by the government for the relief and reconstruction in the flood affected areas, she said despite difficult economic situation, direct cash assistance was given to the flood victims under Benazir Income Support Program.—NNI