Govt spends Rs3.5b on FATA education uplift

Islamabad

Federal government is spending Rs 3.5 billion on promotion of quality education in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). Sources of FATA Secretariat talking to media informed, the government has initiated work on 93 projects in education sector in all tribal agencies, out of which 34 have been completed. These include construction of new schools, colleges and technical institutions to enhance literacy ratio in tribal areas. Similarly, primary, middle and high schools are being upgraded in tribal belt to provide better education facilities to tribal students.

Meanwhile, it is reported that a free medical camp was arranged at Kala Khel and Aka Khel Muslim Abad of Khyber Agency in which 2445 patients were examined. The camp was arranged jointly by Pakistan Army and FATA Health Department, said a press release issued on Saturday. 1095 patients including 185 men, 520 women and 290 children were examined in at Aka Khel Muslim Abad while 1350 patients including 380 men, 560 women and 410 children were examined in Kala Khel area. Medicines were also provided to the patients in the camp.—APP