Govt spending Rs9b on clean drinking water

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Spokesman of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has said that the for launching schemes to provide clean drinking water in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the provincial government is spending about nine billion rupees.

He stated this while talking to media persons in Peshawar on Thursday. The PHED spokesman informed that more than 1100 small clean drinking water schemes in these areas have already been completed. He said more than three hundred tube-wells have been converted to solar energy to ensure un-interrupted supply of clean drinking water to the people.

Share on: WhatsApp