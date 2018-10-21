Govt spending Rs2.7b to improve electricity transmission in KP’s tribal districts

PESHAWAR : The federal government is spending 2.7 billion rupees for improvement of electricity transmission system in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

This was stated by a spokesman of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) while talking to media persons here on Sunday.

He said that work on more than seventy electricity projects is in progress in tribal districts of the province.

These projects include laying of new transmission lines, repair of transformers and upgradation of different grid stations, the PESCO spokesman added.

