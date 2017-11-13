Govt spending billion on development project

Mansehra

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Sunday said that the government is spending billions on developmental projects including provision of Sui Gas facility to people of the area. He said this during foundation laying ceremony of Sui Gas at Ghazi Kot area.

The Minister said that an allocated amount of 6 billion rupees have been spent for the early completion of various mega projects in different area of Manhehra. He said that the work is in progress on various Sui Gas projects in different areas including Shikiari Bafa, Valley Pikhal Agror and Tanawal and said that after the completion of these projects the life standard of the people would be developed.

The Minister said that the first phase of Hazara Motor Way will be inaugurated in December which will improve the life standard of the people and the long awaited problem of people would be solved. Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said that Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) has been serving and facilitating the masses at their door step.—APP