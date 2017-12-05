Govt speedily taking forward mission of public welfare: Shehbaz

LAHORE :Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-N had served people as a sacred cause. On the other hand, he added, the opponents of national prosperity had tried to create every hurdle in the way of development. However, the government had continued its agenda of public service without caring for any hurdles. Talking to a delegation of PML-N workers and leaders, he said that in 2018 elections, the conscious people would again fail the negative politics of the elements staging sit-ins. The chief minister said that the government had given special attention to provision of modern facilities of healthcare, transport and infrastructural development to the people. He said that all resources were being utilised on the projects of relief to the people. Under the strategy of composite development, the progress of backward areas was being particularly taken care of. He said the Government Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, Muzaffargarh, was playing an important role in providing the latest healthcare facilities to the people of southern Punjab while Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute was being established in the provincial metropolis. With the completion of this project, the patients would get latest healthcare facilities for the treatment of kidney and liver diseases and it would be a unique and state-of-the-art institution in the whole of South Asia with regard to the provision of better healthcare facilities. He said the Beijing Underpass was a milestone in the mission of providing better services to the people and it had helped smooth the flow of traffic along with saving precious time of the people. He expressed his satisfaction that different projects aimed at the development of the province and ensuring public prosperity are being completed speedily and maintained that development schemes in the field of healthcare, transport and infrastructure were an example of its own with regard to quality and transparency. The opponents had nothing to deliver to the people while their practical steps were self-depicting models of public-friendliness.

Orignally published by APP