Govt speedily moving forward mission of public welfare: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that people have been served by treating it is a sacred cause. On the other side, the opponents of national prosperity have tried to create every hurdle in the journey of development but our government has continued the agenda of public service without caring for the opponents of development.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) which called on him here on Tuesday, Shahbaz Sharif said that journey of public service will be continued in future as well and the elements who have wasted time of this nation should peep into their own conscious.

He said that the welfare and development of the people are unacceptable to the elements raising hollow slogans of change. Is obstructing the development projects a service to the people and the elements devoid of public service have wasted all their time in speaking lies and leveling allegations, he said and added that the conscious people will again topple the negative politics of the elements staging the sit-in in the election of 2018. The Chief Minister said the government has given particular attention to the provision of latest facilities of healthcare, transport and infrastructural development to the people and pointed out that all the resources are being utilized on the projects of providing relief to the people. Under the strategy of composite development, the progress of backward areas is being particularly taken care of.

He said that Government Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh is playing an important role in providing latest healthcare facilities to the people of southern Punjab while Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute is being established in the provincial metropolis. With the completion of this project, the patients will get latest healthcare facilities for the treatment of kidney and liver diseases and it would be a unique and state-of-the-art institution in the whole of South Asia with regard to the provision of better healthcare facilities. The Punjab Chief Minister said that Beijing Underpass is a milestone initiative in the mission of providing better services to the people and it has helped to smooth the flow of traffic along with saving precious time of the citizens.

He expressed the satisfaction that different projects aimed at the development of the province and ensuring public prosperity are being completed speedily and maintained that development schemes in the field of healthcare, transport and infrastructure are an example of its own with regard to quality and transparency. The opponents have nothing to deliver to the people while our practical steps are self-depicting models of public-friendliness. Shahbaz Sharif said that despite different hurdles created by the opponents, we shall continue to set minarets of public welfare and prosperity. He said the government is speedily moving forward the mission of public welfare and national resources are being utilized for the welfare of the common man by treating them as a sacred trust.

National development and public welfare are our first priorities and every tenure of the PML-N is filled with public service. The Punjab Chief Minister said that people have given importance to the PML-N because of its record of public service and this is the biggest honor for us as service to the people is the identity of the PML-N.