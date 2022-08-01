Govt slashes petrol price by Rs3.05

Islamabad: The government of Pakistan slashed the petrol price on Sunday by Rs 3.05 per litre for the first half of August.

Following the changes in the prices, petrol will now be available for Rs227.19 per litre. Previously, petrol was being sold in the country for Rs230.34 per litre.

However, the price of high-speed diesel was increased by Rs8.95, after which the new price now stands at Rs244.95 per litre.

Kerosene oil, on the other hand, would now cost Rs201.07 per litre after a rise of Rs4.62 from the previous price of Rs196.45 per litre.

After recording a small decrease of Rs0.12, light diesel oil will now be sold for Rs191.32 per litre as opposed to the previous price of Rs191.44 per litre.

A notification issued by the finance division said that owing to the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market, the government decided to revise the existing prices of POL and pass on the impact to the consumers.