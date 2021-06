Staff Reporter Islamabad

The federal government on Wednesday reduced the levy on petroleum products. According to sources, sales tax on petrol and high speed diesel has been increased, while levy on petrol has been reduced by Rs 1.83 per litre from Rs 4.80 to Rs 2.97 per litre.

The levy on high speed diesel has been reduced by Rs 1.53 per litre from Rs 5.14 per liter to Rs 3.61 per liter. The sales tax on petrol has been increased 31 paisa per litre.