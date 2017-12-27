Govt sincerely wishing FATA merger with KP: Khattak

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has termed the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the most plausible option and the actual world reality. It is the reality of every one of FATA and should not be politicized at whims and individual religo-political force should not spoil the day this is what his government and the people of both KP and FATA advocating. He was talking to Stephen Fakan Consular General, US Consulate General Peshawar who had a courtesy call on at Chief Minister House Peshawar

The Chief Minister said that his government had a sincere wish for the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that was the actual world reality, if we want to integrate the whole tribal belt for better safety and security and access of tribal people to efficient services in education, Health and other sectors. It should neither be politicized nor should be delayed he added. He reminded that majority of people of different tribal areas migrated to settled districts because of the previous waves of terrorism and the subsequent operations to clear the areas from the miscreants. Even today twenty to thirty percent of people opted to stay in settled areas because of the efficient services they enjoyed in the settled areas, he added.

The Chief Minister attributed the comparatively calm and peace in Peshawar to the efficient border management, effective intelligence gathering and efficient policing adding that the people of the province suffered in the past and paid a high price of the war on terror. The international community needed to recognize these sacrifices. He said because of his government efforts, today Peshawar is more safe and secure and so is the improved security situation in other areas of the province.