Govt shuts down as US Senate fails to reach deal

Washington

The US government has officially shut down after lawmakers in the upper chamber of Congress failed to reach a deal on a short-term budget for funding government operations.

Senators were still negotiating on the Senate floor after the midnight deadline passed, but the White House issued a statement blaming opposition Democrats for the crisis.

Republicans in the Senate fell well short of the 60 votes necessary to pass a temporary spending bill on Friday, which had passed the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump marked the first anniversary of his inauguration on Saturday with his government in shutdown, lashing out at Democrats over the collapse of budget negotiations as lawmakers seek to thrash out a deal. “This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present,” Trump, who is in Washington instead of celebrating the anniversary at his Mar-a-Lago resort, wrote on Twitter early Saturday.

The federal government has been operating on a third temporary funding measure since the current fiscal year began in October. Senate Democrats blocked consideration of the bill to keep the government operating. The vast majority of Democratic senators have said they would not support the legislation unless it includes protections for hundreds of thousands of young illegal immigrants, but Republicans have so far refused. The government shutdown began early Saturday morning on the first anniversary of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

However, senators from both parties were trying to reach a new deal to reopen the government quickly, possibly just hours after the midnight deadline passed. Trump admitted Friday that chances were “not looking good” that 11th-hour talks in Congress would break the impasse, blaming Democrats for the deadlock. PressTV-US government faces shutdown over spending bill The House of Representatives has passed a spending bill to avoid a US government shutdown, but Senate Democrats might block the House resolution.—Agencies