Govt should take steps for promulgation of rent control law in capital: Zafar Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former Senator, Syed Zafar Ali Shah has called upon the government to take measures for the early promulgation of new rent control act in the federal capital to meet the long-standing demand of the traders of Islamabad.

Zafar Ali Shah stated this while exchanging views with Senior Vice President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Naveed during his visit to the Chamber House here on Sunday.

The PML-N leader said that traders of Islamabad have been demanding since long for new rent law but long delay in its enactment had created frustrations in them. He stressed that the current government should arrange the passage of amended bill of rent law from the parliament and enforce it in its current tenure so that traders of Islamabad could take a sigh of relief. He said for promoting business activities, traders needed peaceful and secure environment and added that the promulgation of new rent law would help in realizing these objectives.

Speaking at the occasion, SVP ICCI Muhammad Naveed said that in consultation with all the stakeholders, an amended bill of rent law for Islamabad was prepared and presented long time ago in the National Assembly. However, no action has been taken so far to pass the said bill into law and delay in its enactment was creating frustrations in the trading community.

He said that Prime Minister of Pakistan in a meeting with local business leaders had assured that he would use his influence for the passage of amended bill of rent law from the parliament, but so far nothing has been done in this regard. He appealed to the PM to honor his promise.

Vice President ICCI, Nisar Mirza stressed that government should pass the bill into law without wasting further time so that traders could promote business activities with a sense of security and peace of mind. He also thanked Syed Zafar Ali Shah for lending support to this important cause of the trader’s community.

Orignally published by INP