Govt should issue Watan cards to flood victims: Bilawal

Our Correspondent

Mirpur Khas

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded that the government to provide Watan card to the flood victims.

In Mirpur Khas, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto while talking to media said that the attention of the rulers of Islamabad was drawn to the damage caused by rains and floods. Distribution of rations will not solve the problems of the flood victims. The present government should provide Watan Card to the flood victims.

He said that he spent more time in Mirpur Khas, it is just the beginning, PPP MNAs, MPAs work hard on their own, there were losses in Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Badin, Tharparkar. We have come to assess the losses in the affected areas, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Asif Ali Zardari had given Watan cards to the victims in 2011. PPP cadres know how to protest for the rights. He said that they will not allow the people of Sindh to be left destitute by the government.

He said that federal government did not give NFC share to Sindh government, farmers of the country are worried due to rains, floods and locusts. This year, the Sindh government was given Rs200 billion less.

Bilawal said that small farmers should also be helped by declaring emergency. He said that poor farmers of the country could not bear huge loss and all should work together to solve the problems of the people.

Bilawal Bhutto said that PTI should compensate every farmer, Sindh government is trying to come up with a scheme for farmers, he added.