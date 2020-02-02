Govt should invest in women empowerment: Farida

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) Farida Rashid on Sunday said the government should invest generously in women empowerment which is guarantee for the national development.

She said, “The initiatives taken by the government are laudable but the pace of women development should be improved that are confronting many issues.”

Talking to businesswoman, Farida Rashid said that different barriers are impeding growth of women and keeping them from playing their due role in the development of country.

They should be encouraged to fully participate in the economic activities so that country can climb the ladder of success, she added.

The President IWCCI said that indicators for health, welfare, education, and income for women of this region are among the lowest in the world despite attention of donors and governments.

She noted that building the capacity of women is something which should get due attention of the authorities and the private sector.

We should work together to strengthen the policy, legal and accountability frameworks to empower women and girls, especially those most vulnerable and marginalized, Farida Rashid said. Stressing the importance of associations for women, the President IWCCI said that entrepreneurship development needs sharing ideas, best practices, and experience with groups having little exposure.