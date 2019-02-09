Govt should introduce single digit GST

Islamabad

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Ahmed Hassan Moughal has said that the prevailing complicated and difficult tax system is a major hurdle in promoting tax culture and improving tax revenue.

He was addressing a pre-budget consultative session organized by ICCI to seek budget proposals from the local business community. Senior Vice President ICCI Ahmed Rafat Farid, Chairman ICCI Tax Committee Naeem Siddiqui and others attended the session.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal urged that government should develop a simplified tax system that should facilitate the growth of business activities and increasing tax revenue.

He said that tax rates were quite high in Pakistan that should be rationalized that would help in broadening tax net. Speaking on the occasion Senior Vice President

ICCI Rafat Farid said that there were different tax rates at federation and provinces that were creating problems for business community and emphasized that government should introduce a uniform tax system across the country.

He said government should ensure better benefits, incentives and respect for taxpayers that would help in expanding tax base in the country. He said billions of rupees of taxpayers were stuck up with FBR and industry was facing liquidity issues and urged that government should evolve a streamlined refunds clearances process.

Chairman ICCI Tax Committee Naeem Siddiqui said that GST in Pakistan quite high that was a major hurdle in promoting business activities and emphasized that government should bring it down to single digit level in next budget.—Agencies

