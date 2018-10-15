Govt should complete its tenure: Shujat

LAHORE : President of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Ch Shujat Hussain has said that the government should complete its tenure if an attempt is made to change the government through any conspiracy then it will be fully resisted.

He said this while addressing a big gathering of people who had come to congratulate in Talagang today (Monday).

MNA-elect Ch Salik Hussain said that on his great victory he is thankful to Sardar Ghulam Abbas, Sardar Mumtaz Tamman, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, other leaders and people of Talagang, for solving the problems of the area besides talking to the government whatever else can be done we will do that.

On the occasion, Ch Shafay Hussain, Sarosh Tahir, Malik Mansab, Malik Safdar, Haji Abdul Qayyum, Haji Omar Habib, Haji Shadi Khan and other leaders were also present.

Ch Shujat Hussain said that Imran Khan has given 100 days plan, in 100 days 50 lakhs houses are not to be constructed, Prime Minister Imran Khan should give plan for four and half years instead of 100 days, intention of Imran Khan is good and clear, if conspiring elements did not create any obstruction then he will certainly do something for the country.

He said that the people have given full mandate to Imran Khan after 22 years. He said that throughout Pakistan Ch Salik Hussain has got the maximum lead of 69,000 while second highest lead of 50,000 has been secured by Moonis Elahi from Gujrat also from our family.

He said he is grateful to the people that they continuously reposed confidence in them. “Chakwal is our second home after Gujrat, we will pay special attention to development works in the area particularly electricity, gas and health sectors,” he added.

