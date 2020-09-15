Govt should bring strong law against child abuse: Shujaat Wants special courts so settle such cases in a week

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make a law for eliminating increasing cases of grave crimes of Child Abuse in the country, our party will fully support him in this law, Imran Khan should not care for the people, they keep coming and going and most of them are such who do not know circumstances of our country and they try to give us advice, but only those understand the sorrow who suffers from it, as such Imran Khan should himself decide for the sake of his country.

Ch Shujat Hussain said that this incident had not occurred on the motorway but it happened three, four miles away but Shehbaz Sharif while speaking in the National Assembly quite unnecessarily put his share in the construction of the motorway but made no mention of the crime, this is like this that in front of former President Asif Ali Zardari he praised him but he forgot this that he had himself said to hang former President Zardari and to drag his body on the roads himself and while saying this emphatically he had broken the mike.

He said that Imran Khan instead of talking about this incident in the National Assembly should request the High Court that for such grave cases hearing special courts should be established and these special courts should decide these cases in a week, following timely decisions there will be marked reduction in the grave crisis and fear and harassment among the people will end.