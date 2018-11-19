Govt should announce Shariah enforcement during Rabi ul Awwal: JI

Renowned religious scholar and spiritual leader Pir Syed Muzaffar Husain Shah, called on Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, in the Parliament Lodges on Monday and exchanged views with him on matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, the JI chief said that if the government wanted to steer the country out of the prevailing situation, it should announce the enforcement of the Shariah during the holy month of Rabi ul Awwal.

Sirajul Haq further said that the best way to pay tributes to the Holy Prophet would be make our best efforts for the supremacy of the Deen brought by him and to unite for this great cause.

He said there was a sea of the Muslims all around in the world but in the absence of a God-fearing and sincere leadership, the enemy was eliminating them gradually.

The JI chief said that claims of the love of the holy Prophet were made by each and e sundry but the real challenge was the enforcement of the system brought by the noble Prophet.

He said the system of life given by Allah and His Prophet (pbuh) guaranteed the protection of the rights of all sections of the society including women and minorities and the oppressed.

Sirajul Haq said the greatest and the most important Sunnah of the Holy Prophet was to establish the supremacy of Deen and the system given by Islam. He said the enforcement of the Islamic system would facilitate the propagation of good and virtue and the defeat of the forces of vice and evil. —INP

