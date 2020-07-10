Govt sets up River Ravi Front Authority

Punjab government has decided to constitute a separate authority to carve out a new city in the north of Lahore on modern lines.

This authority will be headed by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The approval for establishment of this authority under the nomenclature of River Ravi Front Authority has been accorded by the CM.

Ordinance in this regard will soon be promulgated. This authority will work for setting up new city.

Area of this city will be measuring 100000 acres. Construction of high rise buildings will be the top priority of the government in this city.

A big lake and 3 barrages will also be constructed in the city. With the completion of this project not only the growing problems of climate, water and traffic will be overcome but also investment of Rs 5000 billion is likely from private sector.