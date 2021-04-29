Govt set to set up 10 more vaccine centres in City

The Punjab govt on Thursday decided to set up 10 more vaccination centres in govt schools building of the provincial metropolis for convenience of the citizens.

The provincial government has paced up the vaccine rollout for citizens, and allocated Rs1.5 billion to buy corona vaccine jabs.

All these schools have been short-listed and finalized for vaccine centres due to their vast accommodation and parking facility.

There would be six centres in each school where twice a day vaccine administration would be available.

The 10 vaccine centres will be established at Govt APS Boys High School Model Town, Govt Pilot School Wahdat Colony, Govt Higher Secondary School Jallu Mor, Govt Central Model School Rattigan Road, Govt School Gujjarpura, Govt School Raiwind, Govt Girls High School Kahna Nau, Islamia High School Cantt, Govt School Shahdara and Govt School Tajpura Scheme.