Govt set to minimise impact of price hike on the poor: PM

SHARAFAT KAZMI Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday that it was utmost effort of the government to minimize the impact of price hike on the poor people, being its top priority.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday regarding provision of direct subsidy to the deserving and poor families on purchase of essential commodities including food items.

The Prime Minister said providing relief to the deserving people is our responsibility.

He said we are fully cognizant of this responsibility and will go to any extent to fulfill it.

Imran Khan said the government is giving priority to make the system of subsidy effective and transparent.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing about the proposed Ehsaas Food Stamp Program.

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar informed the meeting that under this program direct subsidy will be provided to the poor people for the purchase of essential commodities.

She said the subsidy will be provided in the most transparent manner.

Prime Minister lauded the proposed program. He directed the authorities concerned to finalize the mechanism and statistics regarding the proposed program so that it could be launched at the earliest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan says wellbeing of the poor and deserving people is top priority of the government.

He was talking to Senator Faisal Javed and Senator Zeeshan Khanzada about expansion of Panagahs’ network and implementation of the Program “no one sleeps hungry,” in Islamabad today (Monday).