Govt set to launch countrywide kids’ enrolment programme starting from Islamabad

22 million children still out of school

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan with the world’s second-highest (22 million) number of out-of-school children (OOSC)— 5 million at primary level, aged 5-9; 11 million aged between 9 and 14; and 6 million from 14 to 16 years of age— is struggling with gigantic task to bring these kids back to school. Nigeria is the only country that is ahead of Pakistan with 27 million such unregistered children.

In this regard, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as per its manifesto has chalked out a plan to enroll all such boys and girls who are currently out of school. Imran Khan’s government is credited for its tree plantation and education reforms programmes and its success in Khyber Pakhtunkhw and rest of the country is largely due to these two development indicators.

According to senior officials of the Education Ministry the federal government is all set to launch countrywide enrollment campaign starting from Islamabad where the number of such children who are out of school is estimated 28,000.

In the first phase of the enrollment campaign, 11,000 children will be enrolled from the new academic year starting next month, said the official.

Besides Islamabad, provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan have also been asked by the federal government to conduct a similar survey so that exact number of OOSC could be determined, the officials said.

As soon as we get data from the provincial governments we shall provide necessary funds to the provincial governments to enroll the maximum number of such schools, the official said, however adding that enrollment of all the OOSC would not be possible in a year or two. “It is a long-term project that requires plenty of funds for new schools and appointment of new teachers to cope with the number of new entrants.

“We are in contact with the private sector including non-government organizations and private schools to accommodate such students and they have expressed their willingness to join hands with the government, said the official.

According to UNICEF chief of Education in Pakistan Chief of education Allen Van Kalmthout, provision of education to every child is the fourth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of the United Nations (UN) and no SDG could be achieved without addressing the education issue. She said that UNICEF was providing support to the government to bring 22million OOSC back to school. “Out of such a huge number 70percent are those who never went to school,” she said.

