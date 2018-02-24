Govt to set up new dry port in Gujranwala

Staff Reporter

Sialkot

The federal government has approved establishment of an international standard dry port in Gujranwala on 25 acres of land near Gakhar at a cost of Rs one billion.

Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) President Saeed Taj has said the Chamber will sell shares of the dry port to its members. He said the GCCI had so far received 175 applications, showing interest in shares of the dry port.

The government has also approved laying of two kilometres long railway line between Gakhar and Gujranwala to facilitate the local traders and businessmen.

The construction work on the project would start in March 2018 under the joint supervision of National Logistic Cell (NLC) and the GCCI. The two sides recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), under which the NLC would bear 70 per cent of the total cost of the project and get 70 per cent of the income later on, while the GCCI would have 30 per cent share.