Govt serving masses with commitment: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Friday said the government had brought about a revolution of prosperity in lives of the masses. He added the official resources were trust of the people and these were transparently utilized for providing various facilities to the people.

“We have always prioritised national development because Pakistan belongs to all of us and different schemes have been speedily completed to bring prosperity in lives of the masses by ensuring full transparency in their execution,” he said. The chief minister was speaking to assembly members hailing from different districts of the province who called him today. He said they had to move further while keeping the national interests in mind for making the country stronger as the politics revolving round personal interests was detrimental to the nation and they should be unified to move the country towards new development and prosperity.

He said the PML-N had always given importance to national interest and all their steps were aimed at bringing prosperity in the lives of the common people. “The nation wants quality health and educational facilities, peace and development. We will speedily continue a journey of development without wasting any moment because public service is our mission which will continue forever, he added.”

The chief minister reiterated that serving the masses was his commitment and all possible efforts were being made to fulfil this core agenda. He said, elements involved in undue criticism of public welfare projects were an enemy of public welfare because those who were creating hurdles in public welfare projects could not tolerate elimination of deprivations of the poor.

Those who were boasting about the so-called revolution were actually deceiving the nation and how would they face the people because the nation will not forget the elements that had spoken lies, levelled allegations and took u-turns during the last four and a half years, he said and added in fact the people would totally reject the elements in the next elections those who remained engrossed in negative politics and raised hollow slogans.

The chief minister impressed upon the elected representatives to keep a close and continuous liaison with the people and the problems of the masses should be proactively solved. Those who called on the chief minister included Lt Col (Retd) Shujahat Ahmed Khan, Naeem Gull, Mehr Khalid Mehmood Sargana, Qazi Adnan Farid, Syed Iftikhar ul Hassan, Karam Elahi Bandial and Shoaib Awaisi.