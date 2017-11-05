Govt sends 29 new terrorism cases to military courts

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government has approved to handover 29 new cases of terrorism to the military courts. The federal government had been directed by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to inquire about the status of transference of the cases.

The approval comes a day after the Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa wrote a letter to explain the issue prior to it being referred officially, sources have said.

The source also added that these cases had been pending for approval by the federal cabinet since July.

“Eighty more cases will be sent to military courts,” Interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said in an interview with a private news channel. “These 80 cases will be first approved in the next cabinet meeting”.

“After this, the interior ministry will not have any more pending cases,” Iqbal added.

On March 28, the 28th Amendment Bill 2017, which sought the extension of military courts for another two years, was passed in the Senate after two-third majority votes came in its favour.

In January 2015 the Pakistan Army Act 2015, along with the 21st Constitution amendment, was passed to try hardcore terrorists in military courts.