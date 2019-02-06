Govt seems to be helpless against mafias: Siraj

Lahore

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that there is a flood of price hike in the country and the government seems to be helpless against the mafias sucking the blood of the masses. Addressing the central executive of the JI at Mansoora on Wednesday, Sirajul Haq said that economic policies of the incumbent government had failed adversely and added to the miseries of the common man.

The meeting was attended by JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, JI Deputy Chiefs Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim khan, Asadullah Bhutto, Mian Muhammad Aslam and Rashid Naseem and provincial chiefs. Sirajul Haq stressed upon the centre to allocate more funds for the provinces and former FATA. He said that instead of making deductions from the provinces funds for FATA, the centre should grant special package for the development and rehabilitation of the former FATA areas. He said the government would have to take immediate and practical steps in order to remove the deprivations of FATA.

The JI chief thanked the nation for expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren on the 5th of February. He said the nation would have to stand united and advance towards the goal of the liberation of Kashmir from Indian oppressive hold. He said Kashmir was the jugular line of Pakistan and we would have to take practical steps to liberate it from the enemy hand.—INP

