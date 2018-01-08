Govt seeks pardon for 5 Rangers convicted of killing student

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The provincial authorities have sent a petition to the president seeking pardon for the five Rangers personnel who were convicted by Anti-Terrorism Court over charges of killing a student in Karachi in 2011, it emerged on Sunday.

The young man was shot at by the Rangers personnel at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park in Boat Basin area of Clifton in 2011 and was then left to die inside the park.

The officials in Sindh

Home Department and Inspector General of Prisons office told media on Sunday that a month ago, the “petition to grant pardon and remit/commute sentences of Rangers personnel under Article-45 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan” was sent to the president.

The fatal shooting was filmed by a cameraman and telecast on various TV channels, sparking a public backlash over the brutality of trained paramilitary troops. Families of the convicted Rangers personnel approached the prison officials, subsequently, the IGP Prisons sent an application to the Home Department, the officials said.