Caretaker Law Minister Ahmed Irfan, shortly after President Arif Alvi refuted his endorsement of two pivotal pieces of legislation, claimed that if the president neither approves nor rejects a bill within a 10-day timeframe, the bill automatically assumes the status of law. The two bills are Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023

“The president had the option to raise objections to the bills within the stipulated timeframe but chose not to, leading to the automatic enactment of the bills into law,” the caretaker law minister said during a press conference alongside Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi on Sunday.

He stated that the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill was received by the Presidential Palace on August 2, while the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill reached the president on August 8.

“The president had only two choices: to approve the bills or send them back with objections. No third option exists, and if the bills are not returned, they become law automatically within ten days,” he added.

Irfan noted that the president had a 10-day window to object to the bills, emphasising that in the past, similar bills were returned with objections after reconsideration. However, he pointed out that no instance had arisen where a bill was returned without objections or reconsideration. “The 10-day period serves the purpose of avoiding any constitutional crisis,” he added.

The law minister underlined that the caretaker government had no political agenda in this matter. He stated, “We have no political affiliations, and we will steer clear of political discussions.” He added that it would be inappropriate for the president’s staff to comment on this issue publicly.

Responding to a question, Solangi stated that there was no ambiguity regarding the matter, saying that through the press release and the press conference, the government had provided comprehensive clarification. He questioned why the president did not exercise his option to return either of the bills within the 10-day period.

To a question, he said that the government does not intend to take the record of the President’s Palace into its possession, declining to comment further on the issue.