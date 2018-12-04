Govt sacks those who stand up for justice: CJP

Bani Gala regularisation facing delay due to PM’s involvement

Observer Report

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday, hearing the Bani Gala case, remarked that perhaps Additional Attorney General Nayyar Abbas Rizvi was removed from his post for speaking the truth and that the government sacks those who stand up for justice.

A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice heard a suo motu case against illegal constructions in the Bani Gala suburbs of the federal capital.

As the hearing went under way, Justice Nisar inquired, ‘what is the update regarding regularisation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence and has he submitted a request for it?’ ‘Is there a delay in the regularisation of properties only because of Imran Khan?’ the top judge questioned.

Justice Nisar further sought details of those who have applied for regularisation of their properties and those who have deposited the regularisation fee.

The Capital Development Authority chairman informed the court, ‘over 100 applications have been received.’ At this, the Chief Justice questioned whether further information and documents have been sought from the applicants. During the hearing, the deputy attorney general told the court, ‘we were given the file of the case after a delay.’ The Chief Justice then asked him to look-over the file and said that the court will take up the case after a break.

The prime minister’s counsel, Babar Awan, was absent during Tuesday’s proceedings in the apex court and the bench was informed that

Additional Attorney General Nayyar Abbas Rizvi who was assisting the court with the case has been removed. Deputy Attorney General Nayyab Gardezi, Rizvi’s replacement, appeared before the bench and sought time for the preparation of the case.

At an earlier hearing, the Chief Justice said construction was allowed in Bani Gala’s Zones 3 and 4 without a master plan. The CJ had earlier said, if the Capital Development Authority plans on building a new city in the suburbs, it shall have to buy the land and pay compensation. The properties will be demolished if their owners failed to pay the regularisation fee, he added.

The additional attorney general informed the apex court that the premier had submitted a request along with a map to regularise his Bani Gala mansion. PM Imran’s defence counsel had argued that the regularisation charges were too high.

