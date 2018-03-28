Govt ruins economy by taking loans

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Our motto is to root out corruption from the country and to take the corrupt to their logical end. These are the efforts of PTI that a sitting Prime Minister has faced disqualification. Present government has destroyed the economy by taking billion of dollars loan. Former State Minister and PTI Central Leader Malik Amin Aslam said this while addressing a press conference in Attock. On the occasion Former President PTI North Punjab Taimoor Aslam, Rana Liaqat Ali Khan and other notables were also present.

He claimed that PTI had made revolutionary changes in health, education, police and revenue departments and people are availing the benefits of these changes.

He said, Billion Tsunami Tree is another feather in the cap of PTI. He said, in the forth coming general elections PTI will be victorious and the corrupt will have to lock the dust.

Malik Amin alleged that PMLN has brought the country to the verge of destruction and the projects started by this Govt are just for loot and plunder, jobs are being given on nepotism basis and there is no one to listen to the miseries of the people.

He said, this Govt even did not spare army and judiciary and is heading towards confrontation. While talking about local issues he said aid that lot of corruption has been done in Attock through commission mafia. While replying a question he said that the leadership of PTI will give tickets for the forth-coming general elections on merit and all PTI activists are duty bound to support ticket holders.