Govt reviewing tax related issues: Miftah

Islamabad: The government is reviewing issues pertaining to the imposition of taxes on electricity bills, property and sales tax, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said on Tuesday said that reviews were being carried out to resolve issues related to the imposition of tax on electricity bills, property and sales tax.

While meeting a delegation of Mardan Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry, Miftah said that reviews were being carried out to resolve the issues related to taxes.

The delegation members shared the issues being faced by Mardan CSTSI, especially those related to the imposition of tax on electricity bills, property taxes and sales tax, with the finance minister.

The finance minister was also briefed about the contribution of this sector to the economic development of the country. The members urged that the issues of this sector should be resolved at the earliest.

The minister acknowledged the contribution of this sector to the economic development of the country and assured the delegation that their comprehensions would be addressed. – Agencies

