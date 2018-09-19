Govt restricts benefit of reduced ST on supply of RLNG

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The government has restricted the benefit of reduced rate of sales tax on supply of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG). The imposition of restriction has been proposed through finance bill that was presented before the National Assembly a day ago.

According to Finance Act, 2018 the reduced rate of 12 percent was introduced on supply of RLNG, which was applicable to all supplies to persons.

The Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018 proposed to restrict such benefit of reduced rate to gas transmission and distribution companies.

Consequently, sales tax rate of 17 percent may be applicable on supply of RLNG to any person other than gas transmission and distribution companies.

However, 12 percent sales tax rate will remain applicable for all persons importing LNG/RLNG.

