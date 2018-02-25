1,000 cops

to perform security duty at Raiwind Ijtema

City Reporter

As many as 1,000 policemen including four DSPs and nine SHOs, under the supervision of two SPs, would perform security duty to protect the participants in Raiwind congregation (Ijtema), starting from February 24 (Saturday). The congregation would conclude on February 26.

DIG Operations Lahore Dr Haider Ashraf said that the police have utilised all available resources to put in place foolproof security arrangements for maintaining law and order in city.

He said that police officials would perform security duty in two shifts, whereas the personnel of Dolphin Force and Police Response Unit (PRU) have been directed to conduct patrolling at all routes leading to the congregation.

The DIG said that all the participants would be allowed entry after complete physical search and registration of national identity card through biometric system. The DIG directed the policemen to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious things and persons to avoid any untoward situation.