Govt respects equal rights, freedom for citizens of all beliefs, creeds

Islamabad

President Dr Arif Alvi said that the Government of Pakistan held sacrosanct the principle of equal rights and freedom for all citizens irrespective of belief, creed or religion. ‘We are committed to building a society that respects difference and finds strength in diversity; a nation that is tolerant and cohesive; and a state that provides equal rights and opportunities to all citizens,’ the president said in his message to the nation on Christmas festival.

He said the government’s commitment to the fundamental principles was firmly based on the teachings of Islam, vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and inviolable guarantees of our constitution. The president extended his greetings to the Christian brethren all over the world particularly Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Christmas. ‘Much more than festivity and celebration, the spirit of Christmas is to share, to reach out, and to love all humanity,’ he remarked.

He said Jesus Christ brought and preached the message of peace, brotherhood and love for the whole humanity. He (Jesus Christ) guided people towards virtuous living and urged them to seek divine mercy. As a divine messenger, Jesus Christ was venerable to adherents of all religions especially Islam.

The president also commended the sincere efforts of Christian community of Pakistan for the socio-economic development of their country. He also paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made by the Christians in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism. ‘We are proud of our Christian brethren; they are an integral part of our multicultural polity; and together we are building a strong and prosperous Pakistan, for ourselves and our children. May the blessings of Allah Almighty be with us all,’ the president said.

Meanwhile, in his message, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.said that the incumbent government would continue safeguarding minorities’ rights besides providing them equal opportunities to utilise their abilities to participate in the progress and development of the country.

Christmas is being celebrated this year with same religious zeal and fervor as it was done in the past, he said adding that on this special day, ‘I wish Merry Christmas from myself and from the whole nation to our Christian brethren especially those who are in Pakistan and generally to all Christians living across the globe.’

He said the Jesus Christ was one of the great messengers of Allah Almighty. He gave message of love, peace, tolerance and sacrifice for adoption by the humanity. The Quaid had, right from the first day of creation of Pakistan unequivocally declared a policy of equality, freedom and security for all communities living in Pakistan irrespective of their religion, profession or ethnic origin. The same rights have been ensured in the Constitution of Pakistan. On this happy day, ‘I would like to extend my heartiest felicitation to my Christian brethren and I am confident that they will continue to play their due role for promoting peace, progress and prosperity in Pakistan.’

