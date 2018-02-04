Govt resorting to undemocratic means: Mirwaiz

Nageen, IOK

Talking to media after defying house detention, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq strongly denounced the curbs imposed by government in Srinagar and Shopian. He slammed authorities for disallowing Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid for the second consecutive week.

“The joint resistance leadership had announced a march to Shopain to express solidarity and sympathy with the five families whose loved ones were brutally killed in forces’ firing but government resorted to its worst form of repressive and undemocratic measures by not only laying a siege at Shopian but turning the entire downtown into a military fortress besides disallowing Friday payers at the historic Jamia Masjid yet again,” Mirwaiz said.—KR