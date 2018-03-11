Govt resolved issues faced by country in 2013: Miftah

Advisor to Prime Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs, Dr. Miftah Ismail said Saturday that the present government has managed to resolve various issues facing by the country in 2013.

Addressing the handing over ceremony of two speed FRP boats built for Pakistan Customs by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW), he said when the present government came into power in 2013, the country was facing many issue including shortage of energy, economic problems, poor law and order situation.

The government after hectic efforts, managed to overcome those problems, he added.

He said that our GDP growth has been improved as compared to the year 2013.

Miftah Ismail said that construction of these high speed FRP Patrol Boats by KSEW in collaboration with M/s Damen is manifestation of our close relations with Netherlands.

Appreciating the timely completion of this project, he said that KSEW’s management and work force have made remarkable efforts to achieve the financial turnaround of the organization and make it a profitable entity.

He expressed confidence that induction of the boats will enhance the capabilities of Customs to combat the menace of smuggling.

Earlier, MD KSEW, Syed Hasan Nasir Shah in his welcome address shed light on the working and performance of KSEW and thanked to the guests for participating in the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Netherlands, high ranking officials of Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Customs, corporate sector and KSEW.—APP

