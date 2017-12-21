Govt reshaping strategy to control street crime: Home Minister Sindh

KARACHI : Home Minister Sindh Sohail Anwar Siyal has said that government is reconsidering strategy to control street crime in Karachi.

While talking to a meeting arranged by Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) he said that Federal Government wasn’t spent even a penny for action against terrorism and lawlessness in Karachi and the province.

He said that although street crime in Karachi is under control but government is reshaping the strategy. Prior to this Petron in Chief of KATI SM Muneer, President Tariq Malik, Senior Vice President Salman Aslam, Vice President Junaid Naqi, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Head of KATI’s standing committee on Law & order Nadeem Khan and others welcomed the minister at the association.

On this occasion provincial home minister said that after training more security personal would be included in Sindh Police and number of force would increase. He told that new vehicles have been procured for the police force and number of motorcycles have been increased to cover larger part of the city during patrolling. He mentioned some recent events held in the city, those attracts thousands of foreigners and gave a positive image of city and Pakistan all over the world.

Petron in Chief of KATI SM Muneer praised the role of Sindh Rangers and Police for the reinstatement of law and order in the city and also applauded the role of provincial government. He said that CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah has allocated RS 1 bn for the infrastructural development in Korangi Industrial Area which was highly welcomed by industrial community.

SM Muneer showed his concern over closure of the industries in Pakistan and termed this as the largest challenge for country. He said that this is time for political leadership to present their “Economic Agenda” before the nation and especially take business community in confidence. President Tariq Mali Said that law & order has been improved in Karachi. He urged to increase number of force and patrolling in KIA. He said that all the entrances of Korangi Industrial Area should be linked with a modern system of monitoring to control crime rate in the area and the city as well. Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan said that as a nation we should also abide the law, this can resolve a lot of issues.

He offered to revamp police welfare hospital and said that he is ready to offer any of service for this bigger cause. Head of KATI’s Law & order committee Nadeem Khan said that crime is under control in the area but traffic situation highly needs to be improved. He urged to remove encroachments and illegal parking of heavy vehicles along the roadside of KIA. CEO and Chairman KITE DMC Zubair Chhaya said that Traffic Engineering Department of city administration should be restored and a central executive body should be established to control traffic problems in Karachi.

Responding to questions of media on this occasion Home Minister Sindh said that Sindh of 2017 is far more in better conditions of 2008. He told that Sind government has made extraordinary increase in security budget, more than 30 thousand weapons have been procured for the police force. He also told that safe city project is under way and special desk for child protection and domestic issues would be established at police stations soon. On this occasion Home Secretary Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervaiz, CCPO Karachi Mushtaq Mehar, DIG East Sultan Khawaja, SSP Korangi Noman Siddiqui, SSP Rao Anwar, former Presidents and chairmen of KATI Masood Naqi, Gulzar Firoz, Farhan Ur Rehman and other representatives of business community were also present.

Orignally published by NNI