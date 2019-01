Govt reschedules vacation and timing of educational institutions

Staff Reporter

In a meeting to deliberate on bringing reforms in the education sector, the Sindh government has taken some crucial decisions on Wednesday including changing schedule of vacations and daily timing of educational institutes.

The Sindh government on Wednesday abolished “public holidays” of schools and colleges throughout the province. Presiding over a meeting of the Sindh education department’s steering committee, Provincial Education Minister Sardar Shah said summer vacations will be observed in May and June, whereas the new academic year will commence in August instead of July.

The education minister’s spokesperson relayed that academic activities will remain suspended in schools on public holidays and instead they will host activities pertaining to the importance of the specific day in order to create awareness among students.

The abolished holidays include Kashmir Day (Feb 5), Pakistan Day (Mar 23), Independence Day (Aug 14), Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai urs (Safar 14), Eid Milad-un-nabi (Rabbiul Awal 11) and Quaid-e-Azam Day (Sep 11).

The steering committee meeting would be held quarterly, so the next meeting has been convened in the first week of March, which would further deliberate on examinations. Earlier this week, on Jan 1, the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) extended winter vacations for one week.

According to the notice issued by the provincial governments, all public and private schools in Punjab and KP will remain closed until Jan 6. “Vacations have been extended till next Sunday,” said the KP elementary and secondary education director.

Last year, on July 10, the Sindh government also announced an extension in the summer vacations across the province. Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Fazlur Rehman approved a recommendation to extend summer vacations till July 31.

Share on: WhatsApp