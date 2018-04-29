Govt requests special court to conclude Musharraf’s trial

Observer Report

Islamabad

Just a month before completing its five-year tenure, the Pakistan Muslim League-N led federal government has requested the special court – holding high treason trial of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf – to decide the much delayed case without waiting for his attendance.

“It is, therefore, respectfully prayed that this Honourable Court without waiting for the presence of the accused [Musharraf], concludes the trial and pronounces judgment on basis of available record thereby bringing the case to a close,” said the application, filed by prosecution team on Saturday.

The three-judge special court, comprising the Lahore High Court Chief Justice Yawar Ali, the Balochistan High Court judge Tahira Safdar and the Sindh High Court judge Nazar Akbar is hearing the high treason case against Musharraf for subverting the Constitution by imposing an emergency on Nov 3, 2007.

In the application, the prosecution team head Akram Sheikh narrated the whole history of the treason case, which was started in November 2013 months after the PML-N’s incumbent government came into power.