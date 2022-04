The government removed the name of Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari from the Exit Control List on Monday.

Sources privy to the matter said that Mohsin Dawar’s name was sent to the federal cabinet to be removed from ECL. After the approval of the federal cabinet, the name of Mohsin Dawar will be removed through a circulation summary.

It is also important to note that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also invited Mohsin Dawar to attend Umrah.