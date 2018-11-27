Govt removes audit, drawback on late filer

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

The government has decided to remove audit cases and drawback for wage class, who were designated for audit for late filing the income tax return (ITR).

Hamad Azhar, Minister of State for Revenue, in a Tweet on Tuesday said that the government had decided to waive the penalty for late filing along with audit for salaried group of late filer cases.

These cases were selected for audit and penalty was prescribed by the previous government.

This government is dedicated on easing in filing returns, Azhar said

