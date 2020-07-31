Govt relieves PBTE students

Provincial Minister for Trade and Industries has announced to waive off registration and exam fee of Punjab Board of Technical Education for one year due to corona.

It is expected that 90,000 students will take admission in TEVTA institutions in 2020-21 and admission fee amounting to Rs 32 crore will not be received from them as well. Board registration and exam fee of 17,000 students of private technical institutions taking part in PBTE has also be waived off. This way, students will receive a relief amounting to around 23 crore rupees by PBTE. The Punjab government has decided to provide a total relief of Rs 55 crore to the students of technical institutions and this is the best Eid gift for them.

While addressing a press conference at DGPR Office on Friday, Aslam Iqbal stated that Rs 1.5 billion are earmarked for Honourmand Nojawan Program and no fee will be received from the students getting training under this program.

51 thousand and 539 students of matric vocational, matric tec, D.Com, DAI have been promoted to next classes without exam due to corona and they have already been provided 40 per cent fee concession in their exam fee.

The govt is setting up special economic zones to create ease of business and CBTA program has been started 83 TEVTA institutions while this state-of-the-art training system will be introduced in 20 more institutions as government is committed to train quality skilled force for the local industry.

TEVTA has also been directed to devise an application for the registration of students intending to get technical education, the minister concluded. DGPR Dr Muhammad Aslam and Chairman PBTE were also present on this occasion.