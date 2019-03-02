Govt releases Rs356.5m for Revenue Division projects

Islamabad

The government has so far released Rs356.540 million for various ongoing and new projects of Revenue Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2018-19).

The government in its Federal PSDP had earmarked Rs1470.2 million for the Revenue Division projects, with foreign exchange component of Rs552 million, according to the latest data released by of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform up to February 22.

The government released Rs116 million for development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) for which an amount of Rs840 million has been allocated in the federal PSDP 2018-19, including foreign aid of Rs550 million.

An amount of Rs80 million have been released for establishment of Inland Revenue Offices in Pakistan for which an amount of Rs200 million have been earmarked in the current PSDP.

The government released Rs35 million out of Rs50 million for construction of Regional Tax Office (RTO) at Islamabad while Rs30 million have been released for construction of Model Customs Collectorate at Gwadar for which an amount of Rs50 million have been earmarked. An amount of rs17.1 million has been released for purchase of land for establishing Directorate of Transit Trade at Gilgit for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)Trade Facilitation for which Rs28.5 million have been earmarked in the current PSDP.

The government also released Rs15 for construction of warehouse for Model Customs Collectorate at Khokar Niaz Baig Lahore for which Rs50 million have been allocated this year. It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has released Rs 319.3 billion against the total allocation of Rs 675 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19 for various ongoing and new schemes.—APP

