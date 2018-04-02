Govt releases Rs30.436b for Hakla expressway

Islamabad

The government has released Rs 30.436 billion for construction of Hakla on Motorway M-1 to Yarik (Dera Ismail Khan) expressway under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18. In PSDP 2017-18, the government allocated a total amount of Rs 38 billion for the project while total cost of the project is over Rs110 billion, a latest data released by Planning Commission reported. Work on the 285 kilometer section of Western Rout of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is in full swing and is expected to be completed by end of current fiscal year. To ensure timely completion of the project the expressway has been divided in five packages and phase one of the project comprises Yarik-Rehmani Khail section. Similarly under Package-II, 72 km section from Rehmanikhel to Mianwali would be constructed while 52 kilometer section of package-III from Mianwali to Tarap has already been completed. The package-IV comprises of 50 KM section from Tarap to Pindi Gheb and consist of 63 km long section from Pindi Gheb to Hakla.—APP