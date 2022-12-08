Govt releases Rs296.10m to advance 9 petroleum sector projects

The government has released funds amounting to Rs296.10 million to advance nine ongoing petroleum-related projects during the first four months of the current fiscal year under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) against a total allocation of Rs1.48 billion.

Out of the total disbursement of Rs296.10 million, around Rs11.44 million have been spent on petroleum projects to accelerate oil and gas exploration activities during a four-month period (July-October 2022), according to official data available with APP.

As per the PSDP document, the incumbent government earmarked Rs150.560 million for the establishment of the National Mineral Data Centre.—APP

 

