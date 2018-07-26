Govt releases Rs211m to PSB for Asiad preparations

Islamabad

The federal government has released Rs211million for the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for preparation and participation of a 140-member contingent in upcoming Asian Games, slated to be held in Jakarata from August 18 to September 2.

The federal government on special request of sports board released the said amount, as part of first instalment of budget in financial year 2018-19.

“We received approval of Rs211million first instalment of budget,” said PSB spokesman Azam Dar. “This is not purely for Asian Games, rather it’s our regular budget, but the government released it on urgent basis, because besides carrying other expenditures, we need to spend a portion of it for Asian Games too.”

He said that as per federal government decision, the PSB will bear the expenditure of a 140-member contingent on the same lines as in previous editions of the Games.—APP

